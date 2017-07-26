What it takes to be in 4-H at the Ottawa County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still time left to go experience the sights, smells and sounds of the Ottawa County Fair!

While the Ottawa County Fair has plenty of exotic animals on display, that's just a small portion of what kids and families can see and interact with. A majority of the animals at the fair can easily be found on a farm.

The Ottawa County Fair barn stalls are filled with cows, horses, sheep, pigs, chickens, goats, and more. These animals don't just sit around to be looked at during the fair, they are showed off and sold by members of the 4-H Club.

Leigh Ann went to visit the barns at the fairgrounds to talk to some 4-H members, and learned what it takes to be a part of 4-H.

The Ottawa County 4-H Club is composed of kids 18 and younger, who are completely responsible for taking care of their animals, making sure they are fed, bathed, and watered.

Not only are they responsible for the well being of the animals, they are also in charge of selling them and making a profit. They show off the quality of their animals in a competition, then later try to sell their animal to potential buyers. Many 4-H members say that money is saved for their future college education.

The Ottawa County Fair is going on at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds until July 29. For a complete fair schedule, click here.