Battle Creek offering incentives for teachers to move into city

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The City of Battle Creek is offering its public school teachers a sweet deal if they move into certain areas of the city.

They are offering teachers up to $3,000 for downpayments and closing costs and up to $12,000 for rehabilitating homes in certain neighborhoods.

Officials say they are using a $700,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation to entice teachers back into the city limits. The deal will only be offered to 45 teachers over the next three years.

The program is expected to launch this fall. Teachers can apply online or at City Hall in Battle Creek.