Considering buying a motorcycle? Consult experts at Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson

Summer is the perfect time for motorcyclist to get out the bikes and cruise down the roads of West Michigan.

For those who've always dreamed about getting a motorcycle, Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson is full of experts to help first time buyers pick out a bike that's right for them.

Leigh Ann went by their store to check out all the cool gear bikers and enthusiasts can buy, and test drive a hog for the very first time!

Not only do they sell bikes, gear and memorabilia, they are dedicated to bringing the community together with all kinds of fun events.

Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson is hosting its Rock Star Bike Night tonight from 5:30 to 8:30. There will be drinks, food, prizes, plus a costume contest.

Also on Saturday, they'll be holding their Sizzling Summer Sensation Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be plenty of kids activities like a splash zone, a huge sidewalk sale and sub sandwiches. There will be Harley-Davidson reps all around the party ready to answer any questions bikers might have.

Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson is located at 2977 Corporate Grove Drive in Hudsonville.

For more information on all those events and more, give them a call at (616)-896-0111 or visit grandrapidsharley.com.