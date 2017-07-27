Garden dedicated to victims of crime in Ottawa County

Posted 3:59 PM, July 27, 2017, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A memorial garden has been dedicated to the victims of crime in Ottawa County.

Dedication of the William VanRegenmorter Memory Garden

The William VanRegenmorter Memory Garden is at the Grand Haven Courthouse on Washington Avenue and was dedicated at a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

VanRegenmorter was a former State Senator who wrote the state’s Crime Victim’s Rights Act in 1985.  The garden was established to honor his lifetime commitment to the victims of crime.

A memorial stone in the garden says “In memory of victims who have died and those who survive in Ottawa County.”

The pathway in the garden is engraved with the names of victims.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s