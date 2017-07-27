Garden dedicated to victims of crime in Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A memorial garden has been dedicated to the victims of crime in Ottawa County.

The William VanRegenmorter Memory Garden is at the Grand Haven Courthouse on Washington Avenue and was dedicated at a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

VanRegenmorter was a former State Senator who wrote the state’s Crime Victim’s Rights Act in 1985. The garden was established to honor his lifetime commitment to the victims of crime.

A memorial stone in the garden says “In memory of victims who have died and those who survive in Ottawa County.”

The pathway in the garden is engraved with the names of victims.