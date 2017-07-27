Grandville police warn of email scam claiming traffic violations

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Grandville Police are reminding residents that they won’t send you traffic tickets or fines by email.

Police say that they were informed of an email telling the recipient that they owe money for speeding because a “speed camera” had detected their violation. The resident received a second email two weeks later advising they’d need to go to Traffic Court if they didn’t pay up.

Grandville Police say they don’t have any traffic cameras and Michigan law doesn’t even allow for traffic tickets to be issued by a camera system.

So, they say this is a scam and you should not reply to the email nor try to open any photos or videos that are attached to the email.