House OKs $1.6B down payment for Trump’s wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has voted to make a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The vote was 230-196. Republican leaders avoided voting directly on the divisive issue Thursday. Instead, they tucked the wall provision into a broader procedural vote.

Trump promised at nearly every rally and campaign event that Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico said no, and U.S. taxpayers will have to provide the money.

Democrats said they might have defeated the wall if they’d been given a chance. It’s unpopular with more moderate Republicans and those representing districts with large immigrant communities.

Money for the wall is part of a broader $788 billion spending bill funding defense and veterans programs.