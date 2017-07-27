× Kent County teen starts jet ski food delivery service from Bostwick Lake Inn

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A lot of teenagers across West Michigan are about halfway through their summer jobs, some more glamorous than others, but one teen has figured out a way to have the best of both worlds.

He started his own business and he does it all on a jet ski. 16-year-old Emerson Asselta was a bus boy at the Bostwick Lake Inn in Cannon Township last summer, but this year he decided to do something different. He’s now delivering food for them to different homes and boats around the lake and the orders are flowing in.

It all started out as an idea in June. Asselta noticed all of the people dining at the Bostwick Lake Inn, but what about everyone out on the water or at home?

“I Google searched ‘jet ski pizza delivery service’ and nothing popped up,” said Asselta.

The rest was history.

“It’s a new thing that nobody has ever seen before,” said Asselta. “Once people see it the first time they want to keep ordering.”

From Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. until dusk, Asselta makes dockside deliveries to the more than 200 homes on the lake and not to mention, boats.

“A lot of people will tie up their boats and throw parties out there so I go out there too, but yeah it’s been going good,” said Asselta.

Asselta says the customers love it just as much as he does.

“They love it,” said Asselta. “They send their kids out, they tip me, they take pictures of it, they’re jumping, it’s awesome. A lot of excitement going on. They think it’s an awesome summer job that I get to ride my jet ski around for a living and it’s good for them too. They get their food quickly and efficiently.”

The teen gives up a couple hours a week of summer, but he says he wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I get to pick my own hours, I get to wear whatever I want, I don’t have to wear a uniform,” said Asselta. “It’s awesome. I get to be on a jet ski all the time. I get to fly.”

The restaurant charges a 20 percent service charge and a seven percent delivery fee on top of that, but Asselta says people are still ordering again and again.

If you’re interested in ordering, call the Bostwick Lake Inn at 616-874-7290.