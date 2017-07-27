Knuble spends day at Griffins Youth Hockey Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Long time NHL player and current Grand Rapids Griffins assistant Mike Knuble provided instruction to kids Thursday at the Griffins Youth Hockey Camp.

Knuble just finished his fourth year as an assistant coach with the Griffins and says he has enjoyed his time with the organization.

"We've had good players and the coaches have been great too and the support form the top on down" Knuble said. "I think the big thing is the quality of the players who have been in there every day and they are the guys you deal with every day and their effort and attitude and abilities to come in there and win a ton of games."