× No name yet on ‘mystery’ body found July 4 in Lake Michigan

LELAND, Mich. (AP) — More than three weeks later, authorities in northern Michigan still are trying to identify the body of a man found in Lake Michigan.

The body was found on July 4, about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the Leland Harbor in Leelanau County. It was a white man believed to be between ages 50 and 75.

The sheriff’s office released a photo sketch of what the man probably looked like before his death. A small boat was discovered about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) from the body, but any connection is unknown.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich calls it a “mystery.” Anyone with information can call (231) 256-8800.