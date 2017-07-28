× 1 child dead, 2 injured in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 1-year-old is dead and two more children are seriously injured in a crash that occurred near the intersection of Rose and North streets.

According to police, the three children were in a van with their mother when they collided with another car around 6 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the other vehicle is in the hospital in serious condition, and the status of the mother is unknown at this time.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating this incident.

