$70 off dog adoptions at HSWM, this weekend only

Posted 1:05 PM, July 28, 2017, by

Say hi to Aurora, she's a 1-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix who's ready to find her forever home!

She's one of many dogs that are up for adoption during the Humane Society of West Michigan's adoption special, Dog Days of Summer.

Now through Sunday dogs 5-months and older can be adopted for a fee of $125, which is $70 off the original price.

To adopt Aurora or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

