Beautiful conditions this weekend and beyond

WEST MICHIGAN- We’re looking at a great weekend for anything you’d like to do in our entire state, or beyond. The only negative is that we don’t have any rain chances for the next several days, so you’ll need to water your lawn or garden fairly regularly.

First off, the Coast Guard festival begins today and it looks like a great start to the weekend if you’re headed to Grand Haven.

Conditions on the lake look very pleasant as well. Even though the breezes may pick up this afternoon, they’ll remain out of the NE and that should keep things relatively calm along the lakeshore for swimming or boating.

This is a forecast of Saturday’s projected waves along the lake. It looks like we’re expecting between 1-2 foot waves yet again.

Heading out Sunday? Conditions look even better with nearly calm conditions along the big lake wherever you’re at.

Tough to find much wrong with the next few days. Enjoy!