Health department opens dental clinic in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRING, Mich. – The Kent County Health Department has opened a new dental center in Cedar Springs.

The department, along with My Community Dental Centers unveiled the 2nd Kent County dental center on Friday at 14111 White Creek Avenue in Cedar Springs. The other dental center is on Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood.

“When dental health is ignored or neglected a person’s overall health suffers” says Dr. Zachary Brian DMD, MCDC, Cedar Springs in a press statement. “With the pain comes societal costs. People tell us that their job opportunities have been limited and many times they have gone to emergency rooms when the pain has become too intense.

The health department says that the Kentwood location has had more than 32,000 visits and 15,000 patients since it opened in 2014. Many of those patients told staff they came from the northern part of Kent County. The Cedar Springs location should now be able to serve those patients.