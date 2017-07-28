Investigators release new poster for missing Portage teacher

PORTAGE, Mich. – Portage investigators have updated their missing person’s poster of teacher who has been missing since May.

Theresa Lockhart, 44, was last known to be near her home on Poplar Bluff Court in the late evening hours of May 18. She has not been seen since. Lockhart was a Spanish teacher in Schoolcraft, Michigan.

Her husband, Christopher Lockhart, has been considered a person-of-interest by police, but has not been charged in her disappearance. He has been charged since May with Malicious Destruction of Property for allegedly cutting air conditioning and cable lines to a neighbor’s home and then for violating his bond by allegedly driving under the influence. He is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s location should call Portage DPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 .