Investigators release new poster for missing Portage teacher

Posted 1:54 PM, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:55PM, July 28, 2017

Theresa Lockhart

PORTAGE, Mich. – Portage investigators have updated their missing person’s poster of teacher who has been missing since May.

Theresa Lockhart, 44, was last known to be near her home on Poplar Bluff Court in the late evening hours of May 18.  She has not been seen since.  Lockhart was a Spanish teacher in Schoolcraft, Michigan.

Her husband, Christopher Lockhart, has been considered a person-of-interest by police, but has not been charged in her disappearance.  He has been charged since May with Malicious Destruction of Property for allegedly cutting air conditioning and cable lines to a neighbor’s home and then for violating his bond by allegedly driving under the influence.  He is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s location should call Portage DPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 .

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s