Jump, bounce, laugh — the world’s largest bounce house inflates in West Michigan

MARNE, Mich. — Ten thousand square feet of sliding, dancing, jumping and bouncing — Big Bounce House America makes a stop in Southwest Michigan to offer kids and families a memorable experience.

Inflated inside the Berlin Raceway Stadium in Marne, the World’s largest bounce house will feature many of different family-friendly activities.

Those attending can test their slam dunking skills with a round of basketball, weave and race through an obstacle course and rush down a giant slide.

Nestled in near the bounce house are other activities such as corn hole, sack racing and a variety of field games.

Big Bounce America is in town from July 28-30.   Tickets are available online at thebigbounceamerica.com.

