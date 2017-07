IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.

Tyler Fennema, 22, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

The alleged incident happened Thursday along westbound I-96 near Portland. Officials say no one was injured.

Several guns were found inside his car after he was stopped by police, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.