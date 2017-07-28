× Trump drops Priebus, hires Kelly as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the aide he’s replacing as chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is a “good man.”

Trump made the comment to reporters after he tweeted the news that Priebus’ successor as chief of staff is the secretary of homeland security, John Kelly.

He added of the retired Marine general: “John Kelly will do a fantastic job.”

Priebus’ hold on the White House job has long been in question, more so this week after Trump’s new communications director badmouthed him to a reporter for the New Yorker. Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci over Priebus’s objections and Scaramucci reports directly to the president.

Trump is calling Kelly “a true star” of the administration. Trump also tweeted his thanks to Priebus.