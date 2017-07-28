Whitecaps Win Series With Tincaps

Posted 11:40 PM, July 28, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The West Michigan Whitecaps had a 3-run 8th inning on Friday night to come back and beat the Tincaps 7-6 and win the three-game series 2-1.

The Whitecaps begin a series with the Captains tomorrow at Fifth Third.

