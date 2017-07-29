1st Annual Mike Sadler Specialist Camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Michael Sadler Foundation partnered with Kohl's Kicking on Saturday to host the 1st Annual Mike Sadler Specialist Camp on the brand new turf at Forest Hills Northern High School.

Mike Sadler was a volunteer coach with Kohl's Kicking when he passed away last July.

