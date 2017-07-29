× Report: Michigan deputy captures suspected armed robber in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan county sheriff says a deputy captured a man suspected of four armed robberies in the state.

Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin tells The Muskegon Chronicle that Deputy Christian Herremans was on routine patrol about 2 a.m. Saturday when he saw the suspect fleeing a gas station with a bag of money in Ravenna

The sheriff says the suspect pointed his firearm at the deputy but put it down after several verbal commands.

The sheriff says the alleged getaway driver also was located and arrested later Saturday. Poulin says the driver fled the scene in Ravenna and left his partner stranded.

The two also are suspects in robberies in Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties earlier this month. Poulin says multiple police agencies are involved in the investigation.