Whitecaps Post 20th Shutout of the Year

Posted 11:54 PM, July 29, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The West Michigan Whitecaps extended their record to 69-31 on the year with a 3-0 win over the Lake County Captains on Saturday.

With the win, the Whitecaps also set a franchise record of 20 shutouts on the year.

