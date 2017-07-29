× Wind causes plane to tip over at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Wind caught a small plane and caused it to tip over Saturday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries to the pilot.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the plane had landed at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, was taxiing on a runway and made a sharp turn when wind caught it and caused it to tip.

KDPS said the pilot suffered scratches during the incident.