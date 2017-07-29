Wind causes plane to tip over at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport

Posted 3:43 PM, July 29, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Wind caught a small plane and caused it to tip over Saturday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries to the pilot.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the plane had landed at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, was taxiing on a runway and made a sharp turn when wind caught it and caused it to tip.

KDPS said the pilot suffered scratches during the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s