1-year-old remembered with community vigil in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo community gathered to remember 1-year-old Dasani Lynn Colbert on Sunday night.

Dasani was killed Friday morning when her mother's van collided with a passenger car at the intersection of North and Rose in Kalamazoo.

Police say a total of five people were involved, including two other young children.

On Sunday, the grieving mother was met by a supportive community at the intersection where she lost her infant daughter. At the vigil, pain was visible on the faces of the young and old as they stood over the makeshift memorial for the young girl.

"Sometimes tragedies bring us even closer, and it’s a horrible, horrible experience," said Dr. Strick Strickland. "We hope to not have to do this again, but it’s certainly good to have community and family come together to support each other.”

Dozens of people showed up to offer their support, including Kalamazoo city commissioner Stephanie Moore.

“What people have to understand about this community is that we love each other," said Moore. "We don’t turn on each other, we turn to each other. This young family need all the love, the support, the resources that they need.”

Police say none of the children were in car seats, and the crash remains under investigation.

Funeral arrangements are still pending, but the the family says they plan to post further details on social media.