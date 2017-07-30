× Putin expels 755 diplomats in response to U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Fox News) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that 755 U.S. diplomats will be expelled from Russia by Sept. 1, according to an interview on Russian television.

The expulsions, which had been announced Friday in response to a new law passed in Congress that expanded sanctions, Sunday’s statement was the first time a large number of Americans were confirmed as involved.

“I decided it is time for us to show: We do not intend to leave U.S. actions unanswered,” said Putin, according to Interfax News Agency.