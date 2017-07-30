Putin expels 755 diplomats in response to U.S. sanctions
MOSCOW (Fox News) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that 755 U.S. diplomats will be expelled from Russia by Sept. 1, according to an interview on Russian television.
The expulsions, which had been announced Friday in response to a new law passed in Congress that expanded sanctions, Sunday’s statement was the first time a large number of Americans were confirmed as involved.
“I decided it is time for us to show: We do not intend to leave U.S. actions unanswered,” said Putin, according to Interfax News Agency.
The U.S. has taken an “unprovoked step towards worsening bilateral relations,” Putin added.
According to Interfax, Putin also said that Russia could consider other options in response to the U.S., but he hoped it would not come down to that.