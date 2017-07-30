Sen. Stabenow tours small businesses in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLDWATER, Mich. -- Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow made a pit stop in West Michigan Saturday, meeting with business owners and employees as part of her statewide small business tour.

The Republican Senator stopped at Jannie's diner, Lilah's bridal and a floral shop in Coldwater to speak with business owners before headed to Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo.

Stabenow also stopped by the new Clemens Food processing facility in Coldwater which is planning to create hundreds of jobs in West Michigan.