Shoplifting suspect arrested after allegedly beating deputy with flashlight

Posted 3:19 AM, July 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:39AM, July 30, 2017

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a shoplifting incident turned violent late Saturday.

The department says one of its deputies was called to a shoplifting incident in the 5100 block of W. Main Street around 11 p.m. Saturday in Oshtemo Township.

We’re told the store’s security tried to stop the man from stealing items from the store but he walked out to the store’s parking lot where a deputy confronted him. Deputies say the suspect then allegedly started striking the officer multiple times in the head with a metal flash light causing injury.

A security guard from the store was also allegedly struck in the head by the suspect who was eventually taken into custody.

The deputy and the store’s security guard were both hospitalized but have since been released.

The suspect, only identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple assault charges. No names have been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s