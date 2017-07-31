Come celebrate 20 years with free fun at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's hard to tell who is having more fun during a visit to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, between the kids and adults. To help GRCM celebrate its 20th birthday, a street party, presented by Meijer, is being held on Monday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Right in front of their location at 11 Sheldon Ave. the street will be shut down and free fun will be had by all. Many of the fun activities you find inside the museum, will be brought outside. Just a few of the activities include bubbles, carnival games, art projects, a big birthday card to sign plus snow cones.

Want to continue the fun inside of the museum? For a discounted rate of just $3 each, you can continue making memories in the Kidstruction Zone, Little Grand Rapids, Diagnosis FUN! and so much more.

For more details, check out their website and Facebook page.