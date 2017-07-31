Florida gears up for drenching from Tropical Storm Emily

Posted 10:36 AM, July 31, 2017, by

MIAMI, FL - (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

(CNN) — A tropical storm forming near Tampa, Florida, is threatening heavy rain, strong winds and possible flash flooding.

Tropical Storm Emily, as the National Hurricane Center has named it, is now about 45 miles west-southwest of Tampa. The storm is expected to track across the Florida peninsula over the next 24 hours, forecasters said.

“We are working closely with the National Hurricane Center and continuing to monitor the storm’s development and its potential impacts to Florida,” Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement on Monday.

The rain, winds and flooding are expected to affect southern and central Florida. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach.

Emily is expected to produce two to four inches of rain Monday night along the west coast of central Florida, between the Tampa Bay area and Naples, according to the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory. In some isolated areas, up to eight inches of rain are possible.

In other areas across central and south Florida, one to two inches of rain is expected, with four inches possible in some areas.

The state has been monitoring the storm system since it was a tropical depression.

Gov. Scott and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Bryan Koon urged residents to make the proper preparations for the storm. They advised people to visit the FL GetAPlan.com website for resources and information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s