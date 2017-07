ALLENDALE, Mich. — A section of 48th Avenue is shut down in Allendale following a motorcycle crash Monday evening.

Ottawa County dispatchers say a motorcycle and a car crashed just after 9 p.m. on 48th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive.

Injuries aren’t known at this time, but Aero Med was placed on standby.

48th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive is closed for the time being.