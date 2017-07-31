Powerboat driver dies after crash during Michigan race

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a powerboat driver has died following a crash during a Michigan boat racing event on a river that runs between the U.S. and Canada.

The St. Clair County sheriff’s department says two boats collided on Sunday evening during the St. Clair River Classic. The driver of one of the boats was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials didn’t immediately release the man’s name.

The sheriff’s department says the race, which among the last of the day, was cut short following the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

