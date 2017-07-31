12 days of great eats at super prices during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If there is one good problem we have in Grand Rapids, it's that we have so many fabulous places to eat! On top of that, Restaurant Week Grand Rapids (RWGR) is just another great way for local chefs to showcase their talents.

RWGR will run from Aug. 9-20 with nearly 70 participating locations which includes 15 new ones this year. This is a wonderful time for everyone to "Taste the City" with some offering a $28 per person three-course meal or two dining for the same price at select locations. For the first time ever, some locations will offer a $14 lunch option, which is a two-course meal. This event is also about paying-it-forward. From every meal sold, restaurants will donate $1 to the Secchia Institute of Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund at Grand Rapids Community College.

Stopping by FOX 17 Morning Mix to preview just a few of their items was The Green Well Gastro Pub, 924 Cherry Street SE. There are several options from the three courses you can choose but displayed on our show was a fritter with Elote Ham Family Farm Dutch love corn, smoked paprika aioli and queso Chihuahua. Next, was Arroz Gordo Red Curry rubbed pork tenderloin, pork meatballs, Cherrystone clams, soffrito jasmine rice and a soft-boiled egg. To top it all off, you can't forget about dessert. Your taste buds will go crazy over the Russian Honey Cake Sour Cream Frosting, strawberry powder, rosemary simple syrup combination.

To see a break down of all of the menus and participating restaurants, click here.