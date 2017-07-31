Village Inn Pizza and Sports Grille under new ownership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The multiple locations of a beloved West Michigan restaurant will not be closing their doors but instead welcoming new ownership in the near future.

Rick Kunkel, the owner of Village Inn Pizza and Sports Grille Restaurants, is retiring after almost forty years of overseeing the business.

“I could not have asked for a better experience than my 50 years at The Village Inn,” Kunkel said. "I've had the opportunity to work with so many outstanding people over the years, had the pleasure of creating and serving food I can be proud of, I've worked hard, had fun, even met my wife at the restaurant. It was an exciting and enriching period in my life. I’m thankful for every opportunity that came my way during that time.”

According to a press release from the business, Village Inn has employed thousands of people since opening and the current management team will stay put following the sale.

"I could not help but feel like we were leaving family after all these years,” Kunkle said.