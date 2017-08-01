Court: Husband of missing teacher had cash, passport on him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The husband of a missing Portage teacher had large sums of cash and his passport on him when he was most recently arrested, according to court testimony.

Christopher Lockhart is out on bond following his fourth arrest in a month, this time on Monday for allegedly tampering with his electronic tether.

Lockhart is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of his wife, Theresa, who has been gone for over two months. All four of Lockhart's arrests have been on unrelated charges, including cutting his neighbor's internet and air conditioning lines. His arrests after that have been for bond violations.

At the hearing on Monday, the judge in the case pointed out that prosecutors were concerned that Lockhart had cash and his passport on him and considered him a flight risk.

Lockhart has been released on a $10,000 bond but was made to surrender his passport. He is to stay in his Portage home.