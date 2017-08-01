Get a great deal and give back to the community while shopping at Benefit Twice Outlet Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to buy new clothing and household items, but want a really great price? The Benefit Twice outlet stores carries a variety of brand new items at thrift store prices.

They carry a variety of adult and children's clothing, kitchen appliances and toys for children of all ages. The store is full of discounted name-brand items benefiting the shopper, but there's a reason why the store is called Benefit Twice.

Smart shoppers will not only benefit from the shop's low prices, but the money towards that purchase will be invested back into the community. Money made from any Benefit Twice outlet will go to help local churches and non-profits in the area.

Todd went to visit their store in Wyoming to check out all the items they have to offer, and discuss their mission to help the community.

Benefit Twice Outlet Stores has locations in Hudsonville, Holland, Kalamazoo, Kentwood and Wyoming.

Learn more about their mission, locations, and hours at bid-2-benefit-youth.com or their Facebook page.