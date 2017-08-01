Motorcyclist dies on scene at crash that closed road in Allendale

Posted 3:41 AM, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 03:42AM, August 1, 2017

Scene of a motorcycle crash in Allendale July 31, 2017.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials were unable to revive a motorcyclist after he was struck by a vehicle on 48th Avenue just north of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township Monday night.

Lindsey Marie Raschkey, 22, was turning into University Park near Grand Valley State University when, according to police, she hit Gregory Lewis Pierson on his motorcycle.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 9 p.m. and began to give CPR to the 55-year-old motorcyclist from Grand Rapids.  Life EMS pronounced Pierson dead on the scene.

Raschkey sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The incident is still under investigation, but police are reporting that Pierson wasn’t wearing a helmet.

