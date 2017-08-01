Motorcyclist killed in Emmett Township after crashing into semi

EMMETT TWP, Mich. — A motorcyclist from Battle Creek was killed after he crashed into a semi truck.

Emmett Township police say a 69-year-old man was driving his motorcycle west on E. Michigan Avenue when it hit an eastbound semi that was turning onto Wheatfield Parkway. This happened Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcyclist’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The crash temporarily closed east/westbound Michigan 96 for several hours. It reopened around 3:30 p.m.