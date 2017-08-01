Motorcyclist killed in Emmett Township after crashing into semi

Posted 11:07 PM, August 1, 2017, by

EMMETT TWP, Mich. — A motorcyclist from Battle Creek was killed after he crashed into a semi truck.

Emmett Township police say a 69-year-old man was driving his motorcycle west on E. Michigan Avenue when it hit an eastbound semi that was turning onto Wheatfield Parkway. This happened Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcyclist’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The crash temporarily closed east/westbound Michigan 96 for several hours. It reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s