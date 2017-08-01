Officials: 2 injured after partial collapse at Holland Civic Center

Posted 3:28 PM, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51PM, August 1, 2017

Photo courtesy: City of Holland Skycam

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities say two people were injured Tuesday after a partial collapse at the Holland Civic Center.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were responding to the building at 150 W. 8th St. as of 3:20 p.m.

Officials say it was reported that at least one person was trapped in the building.  They were extricated as of 3:47 p.m.

They were taken to the hospital with another person.  The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Civic Center was closed to the public while it undergoes renovations.  It was scheduled to open in October 2018.

This is a developing story

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect date

 

