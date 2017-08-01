Paralyzed motorcross star to perform at Fifth Third Ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Bruce Cook has proven resilience in the face of injury. Over three years ago, he was on the fast track to making freestyle motorcross history when his life changed in an instant.

According to his biography, during a motorcross event back on January 3, 2014, Bruce under rotated the landing and crashed. He soon underwent surgery for a broken T-11 vertebrae. He also suffered broken bones and damage to his spinal cord, which lefthim paralyzed from the waist down.

Despite setbacks, Bruce remained positive and continued to stay positive and move forward.

“I’ve got a long road ahead," Bruce told CBC Radio in a previous interview. "I’m staying positive that I’ll get through. I’m staying positive that I’ll walk again with enough work and support and determination.”

On October 14, 2015, Bruce became the first paraplegic to pull off a motorcycle back flip with a huge success during the Nitro Circus event in Toronto.

The Canada native is now in town for a motorcross event call Nitro Circus and it's ready to take over Grand Rapids.

“To perform with my Nitro Circus friends again and ride on the world’s biggest action sports stage was incredible,” Bruce said. “The energy and support from the fans was

unbelievable.”

Nitro Circus is set for Sunday, August 6 at 7 P.M. at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. For ticket information and the chance to see Bruce Cook perform click here.