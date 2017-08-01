× Police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is asking for help in finding Sondra Renee, 2, who was last seen in the 21000 block of Karl Street in the City of Detroit.

According to an Amber Alert put out by the department, the little girl is believed to be with Grady Barrett, 42.

Barrett is a black male, bald, about 6 foot and weighs around 278 lbs.

He was last seen driving a GMC Black Pick -up Truck with the license plate DAS8417. There is a trailer hitched to the pick up with a G&G Landscaping decal on the side.

Police are warning that they believe Barrett is armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or 911.