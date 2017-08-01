Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos tours GRCC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was in Grand Rapids Tuesday, touring facilities at Grand Rapids Community College.

This was the first time DeVos had granted access for local media to ask her any direct questions. She took questions after an hour and a half tour of GRCC's Culinary Kitchen, machine lab and apprenticeship facilities.

DeVos answered questions about proposed budget cuts to public education, saying that the budget that was put forward supports students that are most vulnerable and in need of support.

She also spoke to "Title Two" funding that may be cut that goes towards teacher funding, say that she and President Donald Trump support developing teachers in a new way.