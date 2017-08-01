Study: Blowing out Birthday candles increases bacteria on cake by 1400 percent

Posted 8:09 AM, August 1, 2017, by

A child blows out the candles on her birthday cake. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN — Close your eyes, blow out your candles and make a wish — what did you wish for?  Was it a high amount of bacteria to settle atop the icing?

According to a study by the Journal of Food Research, when an individual blows out candles on a birthday cake it increases the number of bacteria on the cake by 1400 percent.

Bacteria are everywhere and usually already present on the cake, but by blowing out the candles a person is able to contaminate the baked treat with illnesses that are transferred pathogenically such as the cold or the flu.

During the study, a number of bacteria found on sample cake varied depending on the individual who blew out the candles and on average the number of bacteria increases by 15 times.

 

 

