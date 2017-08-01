YouTube piano star, Matthew Ball, performing in Ada tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pianist and YouTube star Matthew Ball is making his way to the West side of Michigan to perform in the city of Ada.

He's known to many as the attorney who turned into a musician, but to his fans on YouTube the Detroit native has been named 'The Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid.'

With over four million views on his YouTube channel, he's become a popular musician performing all across the Midwest and Canada. Listen to his performance above to hear his blues/jazz rendition of "This Little Light of Mine."

He'll be performing in Ada tonight just behind the Ada Historical Museum at 7144 Headley Street Southeast.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.