A truly American brew to honor military members

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — The Veteran Strong Pale Ale is purely American with a strong hop aroma and a crisp bite.

For those who still wear the uniform and for those who have hung it up, this new brew by Perrin Brewing Company is set to honor you.

On August 20, LZ Michigan 2017 will serve as the official kick-off party. From 2-5 p.m. enjoy live music from the Vietnam era, readings by authors of 2015 Rolling Stone Book of the Year and many other activities.

One dollar from every pint sold at the event will be donated to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

From August thru September the brew pub will continue to sell this Ale, and during this time one dollar from every pint will be donated to the Finish the Mission Veteran Fund.

Veteran Strong Pale Ale will be available on draft and in 6-pack cans starting August 17.