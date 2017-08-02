BOGO water park passes through August 31 at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now through August 31, if you buy a water park day pass Monday through Thursday, you'll get a second one for free! Each water park pass includes one soft serve ice cream and an entire day of fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.

There are also a couple of fun themed weekends coming up, Jungle Weekend is happening on Friday and Saturday and August 11 and 12 is Dr. Seuss Weekend. These weekends include crafts, story time, with Nokomis and movies.

Rez Ball is back, the 3-on-3 basketball tournament open to anyone happening on August 9. It's $40 per team or $10 per player. There are several categories which start with 5th graders and move all the way up to adults. To register, call (989)-877-2EAGLE2.

Soaring Eagle also has lots of cool concerts happening this year:

August 8- Santana with Ann Wilson of Heart

August 12- Brad Paisley with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant & Lindsay Ell

December 1- Straight No Chaser: The Speakeasy Tour

For more details on these performances or to schedule a reservation, visit SoaringEagleWaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.