Judge orders psych exam for mom charged in infant's murder

WYOMING, Mich. — A judge has ordered a Wyoming woman charged in the death of her infant son to undergo a psychiatric exam.

Lovily Johnson is charged with abusing and killing her 6-month-old son Noah. Court documents earlier obtained by FOX 17 say Johnson told police she left Noah alone in her apartment on four separate occasions, once for nearly 12 hours.

Records show, she also told police she was spending time with friends and smoking marijuana. Investigators say the room temperature Noah had been left in was more than 90 degrees.

Noah was found unresponsive at around 2:30 p.m. July 19. Documents say Johnson contacted her father for a ride to the hospital and did not call 911.

Investigators say Noah was in the advanced stages of decomposition upon arrival to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that a judge ordered Johnson to undergo the psychiatric exam.

Johnson remains in custody at the Kent County Jail.