KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The man killed in an accident at a Kalamazoo pallet company has been identified.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says Christopher Murdock, 45, suffered traumatic injuries from what was described as a small explosion.  The Associated Press had reported on Tuesday that Murdock was working on a front-end loader when one of the tires exploded.

Police say foul play is not suspected. MiOSHA is investigating.