Man wanted for several area robberies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a man believed to be responsible for several crimes across West Michigan and Indiana.

Jacob Abraham Savickas, 33, is wanted on warrants for theft and being a parole absconder, and is a suspect in several other unarmed robberies, including a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning on Plainfield Avenue NE.

Savickas is wanted as a suspect for unarmed robberies on:

7/26/17 – J&H Mobil at 44th Street and Clyde Park SW in Wyoming

7/27/17 – Admiral Gas Station at 194 S. Main Street in Cedar Springs (included a pursuit)

7/27/17 – Marathon Gas Station on W. Western Avenue in South Bend, Indiana

7/27/17 – Low Bob’s at 4505 N. Ameritech Drive in South Bend, Indiana

7/28/17 – Beacon Credit Union, 820 North Broadway in Peru, Indiana

8/1/17 – Next Door Food Store at 4616 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park. Suspect allegedly struck the clerk with his vehicle.

Police say he may have been involved in another crime Wednesday morning in Walker.

Savickas is described as being 5’10” tall, about 170 lbs. with short brown hair and a beard. He is reportedly driving a blue or purple 4-door 2001 Oldsmobile, Intrigue with Michigan license #DNL1257.

Anyone with information should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6125, Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.