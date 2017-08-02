Michigan’s only full iron triathlon is back; register for Michigan Titanium

Posted 12:30 PM, August 2, 2017

Athletes from all over the state will be traveling to West Michigan to challenge themselves in the Michigan Triathlon.

The Michigan Titanium is the only full iron distance triathlon in the state, where athletes conquer a 2.4 swim, 112 mile bike ride, and a 26.2 mile run.

Runners don't need to prepare to sign up for the full triathlon distance, there's also a half-iron and Olympic distance option.

The Michigan Titanium takes place on Sunday, August 20 starting at Versluis Park in Plainfield Township.

Registration ends on August 15, sign up at mititanium.com.

