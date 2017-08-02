Northwestern professor sought in Chicago stabbing considered armed and dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (WGN) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Northwestern associate professor and a University of Oxford employee in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in a Near North Side apartment, according to WGN-TV.

Neighbors say he was dating the victim.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Wyndham Lathem, who is a microbiology researcher and associate professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine on the Chicago campus.

Police say last Thursday around 8:30 p.m., a maintenance worker at Lathem's apartment building in the 500 block of North State Street called 911 after getting an anonymous tip that a crime had happened in a 10th floor apartment.

Public records show the suspect lived on the 10th floor in this building.

Once inside, police found 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau stabbed to death.

Duranleau grew up in Michigan, but most recently lived in an apartment building near West 22nd Place and South Wood Street in Pilsen.

Neighbors say they had seen Duranleau and the suspect, Lathem, walking on the sidewalk outside the victim's home several times. Neighbors tell WGN News that the two men had been dating for some time, but that the victim was trying to break up with Lathem to be with someone else.

Lathem worked as a researcher at Northwestern for 10 years.

He has been placed on administrative leave and is banned from all Northwestern campuses.

56-year-old Andrew Warren, a University of Oxford employee who was a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, is also being sought by police.

Chicago police believe these men are armed and dangerous.