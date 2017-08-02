Tired of dieting? Try eating the Mediterranean way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes it's not how much we eat, but what we eat that matters most. That's why Dr. Diana Bitner and many others follow the Mediterranean lifestyle, making them feel great from the inside, out!

A Mediterranean style diet has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects on the body and people who eat this kind of diet, live longer with less disease.

We caught up with Dr. Bitner, along with a dietitian from Spectrum Health, to see what's involved in the Mediterranean diet.

All of the ingredients used in this diet can be found at any farmer's market, and used in a variety of tasty dishes.

To learn more about the Mediterranean diet, Spectrum Health will be teaching a class, "Eating The Mediterranean Way" on September 26 and 28.

To register, call (616)-774-7779 or head online to spectrumhealth.org.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.